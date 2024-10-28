Justin Fields Injury: Will test hamstring pre-game

Fields (hamstring) will test out his hamstring during pre-game warmups before the Steelers make a decision on his status for Monday's contest against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fields, who is officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football, looks like he'll be a game-time decision for Week 8. If Fields were unable to go, Pittsburgh would be forced to turn to Kyle Allen as Russell Wilson's backup versus New York. Rapoport notes that Fields' injury isn't considered overly severe, but with the Steelers slated for a Week 10 bye after taking on the Giants, the team could opt for caution. Official word on Fields' status will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.