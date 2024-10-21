Justin Fields News: Doesn't take snaps as backup

Fields wasn't on the field for any snaps during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

While Russell Wilson took over as the Steelers' starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 7 matchup, reports suggested that Pittsburgh would have a "package of plays" available for Fields. However, the team seemed to ride the hot hand as the offense put up 31 unanswered points en route to the comfortable victory. Given the offensive success that the team had in primetime, it seems unlikely that Wilson is in danger of losing the starting job, but it's still possible that Fields sees some game action as a backup in future weeks.