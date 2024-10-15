Justin Fields News: Expected to lose starting gig

Fields is expected to move into a backup role for Sunday's game against the Jets with Russell Wilson on track to receive first-team reps in practice Wednesday through Friday and then start this weekend, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Just minutes after Pelissero published his report, head coach Mike Tomlin met with the media for his weekly press conference and said that Wilson was merely "in consideration" for the Week 7 start, per Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site. Tomlin added that both quarterbacks will get reps in practice this week before a decision is made on a starter, and he even floated the possibility of both Wilson and Fields seeing snaps against the Jets, according to Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com. Assuming Pelissero's report comes to pass, though, fantasy managers who had been relying on Fields should prepare to use another option. Wilson won the starting job coming out of the preseason, but after he aggravated a calf injury in a practice leading up to the Week 1 game, Fields stepped in as starter for each of the first six contests. Fields led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record while completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 6.9 yards per attempt and a 5:1 TD:INT to go with 231 yards and five scores on the ground, but now that Wilson has returned to full health after a week of full practices, he looks poised to reclaim the starting role. Given how well Fields performed over the first six games, however, Wilson could need a strong performance against the Jets to ensure he sticks atop the depth chart moving forward.