Justin Fields News: Remains starter

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he's preparing for Fields to start versus the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Fields nearly led a Pittsburgh comeback during last week's 27-24 loss to the Colts, showcasing his playmaking ability both through the air and on the ground. Tomlin noted that Russell Wilson (calf) will resume handling team drills in practice this week, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a development that constitutes notable progress in the veteran's recovery from a lingering calf strain. It remains to be seen whether Wilson will manage to gain full clearance for Week 5, but when that does occur Fields will find himself with less margin for error under center.