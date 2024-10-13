Justin Fields News: Saves day with two rushing scores

Fields completed 14 of 24 passes for 145 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders. He added 11 rushes for 59 yards and two scores.

Fields had another ugly day through the air, as he averaged 6.0 yards per attempt or fewer for the third time in six games and for the second consecutive matchup. He did manage two completions of at least 20 yards, with his longest completion going to George Pickens for 31 yards late in the fourth quarter. While he was plagued by a couple of drops from Pickens during the contest, Fields also had an interception wiped off the board by a roughing the passer call just before halftime. Regardless of the assessment of his work as a passer, Fields got things done from a fantasy perspective thanks to his work on the ground -- highlighted by scores of three and seven yards. There will likely be ongoing speculation about Fields' status as the starter in Pittsburgh now that Russell Wilson is healthy, though it's difficult to imagine the Steelers making a change while having a 4-2 record and tied for first in the AFC North.