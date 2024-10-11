Justin Fields News: Week 6 starter over healthy Wilson

Fields will start Sunday's game against the Raiders, while coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that Russell Wilson's expected to be active in a backup role, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Fields will make a sixth straight start to begin the season, but after Wilson was inactive for the first five games due to a calf injury, the veteran quarterback is expected to be available following a full week of practice. With Pittsburgh having dropped consecutive games after a 3-0 start, Fields could be in danger of losing the starting job to Wilson soon if the former Bears quarterback is unable to right the ship.