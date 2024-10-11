Fantasy Football
Justin Fields News: Week 6 starter over healthy Wilson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Fields will start Sunday's game against the Raiders, while coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that Russell Wilson's expected to be active in a backup role, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Fields will make a sixth straight start to begin the season, but after Wilson was inactive for the first five games due to a calf injury, the veteran quarterback is expected to be available following a full week of practice. With Pittsburgh having dropped consecutive games after a 3-0 start, Fields could be in danger of losing the starting job to Wilson soon if the former Bears quarterback is unable to right the ship.

