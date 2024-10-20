Justin Fields News: Won't start, should have role Week 7

Fields isn't expected to start Sunday's game against the Jets, but the Steelers are expected to have a "package of plays" available for him as the backup to Russell Wilson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't officially named a starting quarterback for Week 7, but Rapoport relays that Wilson will get the nod Sunday for what will be his Steelers debut. Wilson was named the starter coming out of the preseason but missed the Steelers' first five games of the season with a calf injury, then served as Fields' backup Week 6. However, Wilson took first-team reps and led the quarterback rotation in individual drills for each practice this week, setting the stage for him to play Sunday while Fields heads to the bench. However, after guiding Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record while completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 6.9 yards per attempt and accounting for 10 touchdowns over his six starts, Fields doesn't look like he'll disappear from the game plan entirely. The extent of his role Sunday isn't fully known, but look for any Fields packages that the Steelers use to take advantage of the signal-caller's rushing ability.