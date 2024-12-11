Fantasy Football
Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert Injury: Not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Herbert (leg) isn't practicing Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury as well as a leg contusion, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Herbert left Sunday's loss to the Chiefs in the second quarter but then returned in short order and led the Chargers offense to 17 points after halftime. He'll likely play against Tampa Bay on Sunday even if he's not 100 percent healthy, although Taylor Heinicke and Easton Stick are taking the QB reps in practice at the start of the week.

Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
