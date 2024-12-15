Justin Herbert News: Throws first pick since September

Herbert completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 195 yards, two touchdowns and one interception without recording a rushing attempt in Sunday's 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Herbert was limited in practice by a pair of lower-body injuries, but he did not carry an injury designation into Sunday's blowout loss. The star quarterback threw his first interception in nearly three calendar months (Week 2 at CAR) after the team adopted head coach Jim Harbaugh's mistake-free style of play. It was an overall odd game from Herbert, who also did not record an official rushing attempt for the first time this season. The Chargers will need to have a short memory following the ugly loss before hosting the 9-5 Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.