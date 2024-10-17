Justin Simmons Injury: Able to practice Thursday

Simmons (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Simmons, who was unable to practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 6 against the Panthers. Per McElhaney, head coach Raheem Morris said after the game that Simmons "should be fine" for Week 7 against the Seahawks. Friday's injury report should give a more clear indication of Simmons' status for Sunday's contest.