Justin Simmons Injury: Likely missing Week 8

Simmons (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Simmons played through his hamstring issue in the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Seahawks, recording five total tackles and one pass defended across 56 defensive snaps. However, the first-year Falcon downgraded from limited participation Wednesday and Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he's trending towards not playing Sunday. If Simmons is sidelined in Week 8 as expected, Richie Grant will likely see additional work in Atlanta's secondary.