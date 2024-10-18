Fantasy Football
Justin Simmons Injury: Questionable for Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 12:30pm

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Simmons (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Simmons sustained a hamstring injury in the Falcons' Week 6 win over the Panthers. The first-year Falcon upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a limited session Thursday, suggesting he may be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's matchup. However, if Simmons isn't able to play through the pain in Week 7, expect Richie Grant to start alongside Jessie Bates in Atlanta's secondary.

Justin Simmons
Atlanta Falcons
