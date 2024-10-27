Justin Simmons Injury: Won't play Sunday

Simmons (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Simmons suffered a hamstring injury during Atlanta's Week 6 win over the Panthers and played through the issue in Week 7, recording five solo tackles and one pass breakup while on the field for all 56 defensive snaps in the loss to Seattle. However, it appears the injury isn't getting better, as Simmons was deemed doubtful for Week 8 and will ultimately miss his first game of the season. Richie Grant is expected to start at safety in Simmons' absence.