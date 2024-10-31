Fantasy Football
Justin Simmons News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Simmons (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Simmons was unable to play during the Falcons' Week 8 win over the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury. The injury limited him in practice Wednesday, but he was able to practice without restrictions Thursday, and barring any setbacks he should be good to go against Dallas on Sunday. Across seven regular-season games, Simmons has logged 28 tackles (15 solo), three pass breakups and one interception.

