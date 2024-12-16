Justin Tucker News: Converts all five extra points

Tucker converted all five of his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Giants. He did not have a field goal attempt.

Concerns about Tucker's field goal kicking were not addressed Sunday as the Ravens never had to attempt one. The offense was in cruise control throughout the afternoon with five touchdowns on nine drives. Tucker was automatic on his extra-point attempts, though, which was encouraging after he missed one in his last outing against Philadelphia. The Ravens return home to host the Steelers on Saturday.