Justin Tucker News: Struggles continue in road loss

Tucker made one of his three field-goal tries and converted his only extra-point attempt during Sunday's 18-16 loss at Pittsburgh.

Tucker missed two field goals in a game for the first time since back in 2022, and he has now missed at least one kick in three of his last four contests. The misses came from 47 yards and 50 yards out, which isn't automatic range for anyone, but either would have made the difference for the Ravens in Week 11. He'll be looking to bounce back against the Chargers in Week 12.