Justyn Ross News: Elevated for Monday night

Ross was elevated to the Chiefs' active roster Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Clemson product's elevation Monday provides depth in Kansas City's wide receiver room, with JuJu Smith-Schuster in line to miss his second consecutive game in Week 9's matchup against Tampa Bay. Ross appeared in 10 regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2023, catching six of his 11 targets for 53 yards. He's expected to serve as a depth piece in Monday night's contest, likely seeing minimal offensive work.