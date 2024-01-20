Gameday Injuries: Divisional Round

The Packers' AJ Dillon (neck) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the 49ers after only managing a limited Thursday practice this week. If Dillon were to sit out, Emanuel Wilson , who recorded eight carries for 20 yards against the Cowboys in the wild-card victory with the former unavailable, is likely to serve as the primary

The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's game against the Packers after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to a calf injury. McCaffrey was never thought to be in danger of missing San Francisco's first playoff game, and he should be ready to handle a robust workload versus Green Bay after last having played Week 17.

There are no fantasy-relevant quarterbacks carrying injury designations for the Divisional Round

We're down to the final four teams in either conference as we kick off Divisional Round Weekend, and the injury report is accordingly beginning to lighten considerably. Quarterbacks are completely spared this week, while the remaining positions are also in relatively good health, especially with the top two seeds coming in off byes. There are still some absences on tap and questionable tags to monitor, so let's dive into the latest as of Saturday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Saturday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Bills' Gabe Davis (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his absence, Khalil Shakir, who recorded three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown while serving as the No. 2 receiver in the wild-card win over the Steelers, is in line to reprise his starting role versus Kansas City.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Toney sits out again, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Richie James and Mecole Hardman would have a chance for more opportunities behind clear No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice.

The Texans' Noah Brown (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, ending his season. In his absence for Saturday afternoon's game against the Ravens, Robert Woods is likely to step into the No. 2 receiver role, while John Metchie, who had a career-best 3-44 line versus the Browns in last Saturday's wild-card win, would slot in as the No. 3 wideout.

The Ravens' Devin Duvernay (back) was activated from injured reserve Friday but remains questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans despite practicing in full all week. If Duvernay is able to play, he'll likely resume his role as Baltimore's primary kickoff and punt returner while also serving as the No. 5 receiver.

The Lions' Kalif Raymond (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, Donovan Peoples-Jones could assume the No. 4 receiver role.

The Chiefs' Justyn Ross (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week.

TIGHT ENDS

The Ravens' Mark Andrews (ankle) has not been activated from injured reserve and will therefore remain out for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans despite having finished the week with two full practices. Andrews' ongoing absence signifies that second-year pro Isaiah Likely, who has posted a 21-322-5 line in his teammate's absence thus far, will remain in the top tight end role versus a Houston team that allowed a league-high 107 receptions to the position in the regular season.

The Lions' Sam LaPorta (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and wrapped up the week with two limited practices after a full Wednesday session. LaPorta went into Sunday night's wild-card win over the Rams carrying a questionable tag and was able to log 44 snaps while producing a 3-14-1 line just a week after suffering what appeared to be a serious hyperextension and bone bruise. Therefore, it appears likely the star rookie will suit up, but if there were to be a setback, Brock Wright would be in line to serve as the top tight end for Detroit with James Mitchell (hand) having been placed on injured reserve this week. A LaPorta absence would also open up additional targets for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The 49ers' George Kittle is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's game against the Packers after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to a back injury.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (ankle) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the 49ers.

The Bills' Christian Benford (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (calf) is out for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans.

The Bills' Rasul Douglas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Bills' Taron Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Safeties

The Bills' Taylor Rapp (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Linebackers

The Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Packers.

The Packers' Isaiah McDuffie (neck) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the 49ers.

The Bills' Tyrel Dodson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing the wild-card win over the Steelers with a shoulder injury.