Kaden Elliss Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Elliss (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Elliss had a monster performance in the Falcons' Week 8 win over the Buccaneers, tallying 11 total tackles across 68 defensive snaps. However, it now appears the Idaho product picked up a knee injury in the process. If Elliss is unable to suit up for the Falcons' Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys, expect JD Bertrand (concussion) or Nate Landman to see increased work with Atlanta's first-team defense.