Kaden Elliss News: Posts career-high 151 stops in 2024

Elliss ended the regular season with 151 tackles, including 5.0 sacks, along with three pass defenses (including an interception), one forced fumble and one recovered fumble over 17 games.

Elliss was both prolific and consistent during the campaign, recording double-digit tackles in 10 of his 17 contests. His 151 tackles tied for sixth-most in the NFL and surpassed his previous career-high mark, which he had established in 2023, by 29 stops. Elliss has emerged as one of the league's top run-stoppers in his two seasons with Atlanta, and he's expected to fill the same role with the team next year in what will be the final year of the three-year deal he signed in March of 2023.