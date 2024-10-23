Kader Kohou Injury: Dealing with neck injury

Kohou (neck) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kohou logged one tackle and two pass breakups during the Dolphins' Week 7 loss to the Colts, but he appears to have picked up a neck injury in the process. He'll have two more opportunities to return to the practice field ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Kohou has logged 17 tackles (13 solo), four pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery through the first six games of the regular season.