Kamari Lassiter

Kamari Lassiter Injury: Managing quad issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Lassiter has a quadriceps injury and didn't practice Wednesday.

This is a new injury for Lassiter, who started last Wednesday's Christmas Day game against Baltimore and logged 76 percent of Houston's defensive snaps. At this point, it's unclear if the issue will keep the rookie cornerback out of Sunday's regular-season finale versus Tennessee. It's also worth noting that the Texans are locked into the No. 4 playoff seed in the AFC, so they'd have little reason to play Lassiter if his injury is more than minor.

Kamari Lassiter
Houston Texans

