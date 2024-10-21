Kameron Johnson Injury: Moves to IR

The Buccaneers placed Johnson (ankle) on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson had already been ruled out for the Buccaneers' Week 7 matchup against the Ravens, but his shift to IR on Monday suggests his ankle injury is severe. The Barton College product will now be forced to miss Tampa Bay's next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 12 against the Giants. Expect Sterling Shepard and Trey Palmer (concussion) to see increased work in the Buccaneers' wide receiver corps in Johnson's stead.