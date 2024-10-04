Kareem Hunt Injury: Another limited practice

Hunt (shoulder) remained limited at practice Friday.

Hunt also was limited Thursday, so he'll presumably need to practice fully Saturday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Saints. In this past Sunday's 17-10 win over the Chargers, Hunt made his season debut and recorded a 45 percent snap share while carrying 14 times for 69 yards and adding two catches (on three targets) for 16 yards. On the heels of that effort, health permitting, he's poised to maintain a key role in Kansas City's Week 5 backfield, which also includes Samaje Perine (five carries last week) and Carson Steele (two carries versus Los Angeles) and may welcome back 2020 first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the reserve/non-football illness list.