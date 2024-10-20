Kareem Hunt News: Continues to excel as starter

Hunt rushed 22 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns while corralling both of his targets for five receiving yards in Sunday's 28-18 win over San Francisco.

Hunt maintained his status as lead back after churning out 102 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first official start for Kansas City in Week 5. The 29-year-old kept momentum rolling with another standout fantasy performance, this time punching in two scores on 20-plus touches against the 49ers on Sunday. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (reserve/NFI list) was activated earlier in the week to help replace the loss of starter Isiah Pacheco (fibula), but the former did not suit up for Sunday's contest. Hunt is thriving as the starter in Kansas City and does not appear to face any threats to his playing time, making the veteran back an elite fantasy option heading into a soft matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.