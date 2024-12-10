Kareem Hunt News: Minimal work in Week 14

Hunt posted five carries for 16 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.

Hunt has seen a nosedive in his playing time over the last pair of weeks, claiming just 20 snaps (29 percent of team snaps) in Week 14 compared to north of 50 percent when he was serving in the starting role. He's also seen just a combined 15 touches over the last two games after averaging 19.4 carries and 2.1 catches from Weeks 4-12, a massive downgrade in his workload. Hunt should continue to operate as the Chiefs' RB2 behind Isiah Pacheco, but he's a clear second on the depth chart at this juncture with a significantly lower fantasy ceiling than he previously sported as a starter.