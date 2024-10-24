Kareem Hunt News: Practices fully Thursday

Hunt (hip) practiced fully Thursday.

Hunt was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but his return to a full session one day later paves the way for him to continue to lead the Chiefs backfield Sunday against the Raiders. In this past weekend's 28-18 win over the 49ers, Hunt carried 22 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in both of his targets for five yards. With 49 carries over his last two contests, Hunt once again looks like a fantasy-friendly option Week 8 considering the volume he's seeing in Kansas City's offense.