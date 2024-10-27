Kareem Hunt News: Scores in win over Raiders

Hunt (hip) rushed 21 times for 58 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over Las Vegas.

Hunt was dealing with a hip injury in practice this week, but he suited up without restrictions in Sunday's win. The veteran tailback eclipsed 20 carries for the third consecutive week since taking over as the starter in Kansas City. With four touchdowns in as many games, Hunt remains a strong fantasy option heading into next Monday's tilt against Tampa Bay.