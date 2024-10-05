Kareem Hunt News: Set to play Monday

Hunter does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile Clyde Edwards-Helaire (reserve/non-football illness list) is listed as doubtful and likely won't be activated come Monday. As a result, Hunt figures to once again command the most touches among a smorgasbord of available backfield options including Samaje Perine and Carson Steele, although the latter could remain in the dog house with head coach Andy Reid after fumbling for a second consecutive week.