Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kareem Hunt headshot

Kareem Hunt News: Set to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 5, 2024

Hunter does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile Clyde Edwards-Helaire (reserve/non-football illness list) is listed as doubtful and likely won't be activated come Monday. As a result, Hunt figures to once again command the most touches among a smorgasbord of available backfield options including Samaje Perine and Carson Steele, although the latter could remain in the dog house with head coach Andy Reid after fumbling for a second consecutive week.

Kareem Hunt
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News