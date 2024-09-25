Kareem Hunt: Part of three-man platoon

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Hunt will rotate in during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Reid added that the team has three good running backs in Carson Steele, Samaje Perine and Hunt, so all three are expected to play a role against the Chargers. Steele remains the favorite to handle the majority of reps on early downs after racking up 17 rushing attempts in Isiah Pacheco's (fibula) absence against the Falcons on SNF. Hunt signed with the team's active roster Tuesday after joining Kansas City's practice squad the previous Tuesday.