Kayshon Boutte Injury: Catches 43 passes this past season

Boutte finished the 2024 regular season with 43 catches (on 68 targets) for 589 yards and three TDs in 15 games.

After catching just two passes in five games as a rookie, the 2023 sixth-rounder began his second campaign as a pro in depth role, but by Week 5, Boutte began seeing steady snaps, a trend that lasted the rest of the season. The LSU product remains under contract with New England through 2026 and looking ahead, Boutte's fantasy upside in 2025 hinges on what moves the Patriots make this offseason in order to bolster their wideout corps. For now, DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker remain in the mix, but adding an impact player (or two) at the position is presumably a priority for the rebuilding franchise.