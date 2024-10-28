Kayshon Boutte News: Three catches Sunday

Boutte was on the field for 55 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets, en route to catching three of his six targets for 46 yards in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

For the third straight game, Boutte led the Patriots' wideouts in snaps, and in the process the 2023 sixth-rounder tied TE Hunter Henry with a team-high six targets in Week 8. Given that he's earned steady playing time of late, Boutte could be worth a look in deeper leagues to see how he progresses as the season continues, but so far he's topped out at three catches and 59 yards in a single game.