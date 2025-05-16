Keaontay Ingram Injury: Reverts to IR
Ingram (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The Chiefs waived Ingram with an injury designation Thursday, and after clearing waivers, the 25-year-old was placed on IR. The USC product got into just one game for Kansas City last season, logging five special-teams snaps and no offensive snaps. Ingram will miss the 2025 campaign unless he works out an injury settlement with the Chiefs.
