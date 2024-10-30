Keaton Mitchell Injury: Full practice participant Wednesday

Mitchell (knee) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Keaton began the regular season on the reserve/PUP list while in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee that he sustained in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 23, and while he was a limited participant all of last week, he was able to practice without restrictions Wednesday. If he's able to log full practices over the next two days, there's a chance he could be activated off IR and make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Broncos on Sunday. If he does return, Mitchell would serve as the Ravens' No. 3 running back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.