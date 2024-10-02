Fantasy Football
Keaton Mitchell Injury: Not close to returning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 8:59am

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Mitchell (knee) is "right on schedule" but "isn't close enough yet to talk about," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

In other words, the Ravens never expected Mitchell to contribute in the first half of the season, hoping instead to get him back later in the campaign. He suffered an ACL tear Week 15 last season and apparently will remain on the PUP list for at least a few more weeks. Harbaugh said that the team expects Mitchell to play at some point in 2024.

