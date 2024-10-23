Keaton Mitchell Injury: Practice window opened Wednesday

The Ravens designated Mitchell (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Mitchell was officially limited in Wednesday's practice. Coach John Harbaugh has already ruled out Mitchell for the Ravens' Week 8 date with the Browns, but this transaction officially opens the running back's 21-day practice window. Once Mitchell does return to game action, it's unclear what his role will be with Derrick Henry and Justice Hill both performing exceptionally as the one-two punch out of Baltimore's backfield. There likely won't be much meat on the bone for Mitchell to make him fantasy relevant in 2024 unless there's an injury to Henry or Hill.