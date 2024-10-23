Keaton Mitchell Injury: Won't play Week 8

Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Mitchell (knee) won't play Sunday against the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.

Harbaugh added that Mitchell is set to go full-speed in practice Thursday, after which point the team will have a better indication of a potential timetable for the second-year running back's return from a torn ACL suffered last December. The Ravens are hoping Mitchell will come back prior to the expiration of his 21-day window to return from the PUP list, which opens when he starts practicing.