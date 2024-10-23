Fantasy Football
Keaton Mitchell headshot

Keaton Mitchell Injury: Won't play Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 2:45pm

Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Mitchell (knee) won't play Sunday against the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.

Harbaugh added that Mitchell is set to go full-speed in practice Thursday, after which point the team will have a better indication of a potential timetable for the second-year running back's return from a torn ACL suffered last December. The Ravens are hoping Mitchell will come back prior to the expiration of his 21-day window to return from the PUP list, which opens when he starts practicing.

Keaton Mitchell
Baltimore Ravens
