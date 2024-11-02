Keaton Mitchell Injury: Won't return for Week 9

Mitchell (knee) wasn't activated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Denver, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell continues to make progress in his rehab from last December's torn ACL, and he was able to log a trio of full practices this week. Per Zrebiec, Baltimore is opting to give Mitchell more practice time before activating him, and he still has 11 days left on his 21-day practice window before the team has to make a decision on him, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. The Ravens have a quick turnaround after Sunday's contest with a Thursday Night Football matchup against Cincinnati on Nov. 7, and it remains to be seen if Mitchell has a chance of making his season debut in that game.