Keaton Mitchell News: Limited snaps in return

In his return to action in Thursday's 35-34 win over the Bengals, Mitchell logged two snaps on offense and seven on special teams, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

It's not surprising that in his first game back since having suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign, Mitchell -- who didn't record a carry or target Thursday -- was eased back into the mix. The 22-year-old speedster did return one kickoff for 30 yards versus Cincinnati, and we'd expect him to incrementally see more snaps in the coming weeks. However, with Derrick Henry entrenched as the Ravens' lead back and Justice Hill working in a change-of-pace role, it may be a while before Mitchell sees enough volume to merit fantasy lineup consideration.