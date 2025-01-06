Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keaton Mitchell headshot

Keaton Mitchell News: Tears off long kick return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 7:26am

Mitchell took four carries for 10 yards and returned a kick for 47 yards during Saturday's 35-10 win versus the Browns.

Mitchell played just 14 of Baltimore's 67 offensive snaps in Week 18, a similar role to what he saw in Week 17 at Houston after being inactive the three games prior. However, his biggest contribution to Saturday's win actually came on special teams, as he took a second-quarter kickoff all the way out to Cleveland's 48-yard line. He figures to play only sparingly in the Wild-Card Round versus the Steelers as long as Derrick Henry is at full strength.

Keaton Mitchell
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now