Keaton Mitchell News: Will play against Houston

Mitchell is active for Wednesday's game against the Texans, Clifford Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Mitchell has been a healthy inactive for the Ravens' last three games, but he will suit up Christmas Day due to Justice Hill being ruled out with a concussion. Baltimore has opted to have rookie fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali serve as the backup running back behind Derrick Henry over its last three games, so Mitchell would figure to operate as the third option out of the backfield Wednesday due to Hill's absence, though most of Mitchell's production will likely come in kickoff return duties.