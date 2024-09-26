Keenan Allen Injury: Another limited showing

Allen (heel) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Allen played through a heel issue Week 1 against the Titans en route to four catches (on 11 targets) for 29 yards. He then was held out of all drills during prep for Weeks 2 and 3 before returning to practice Wednesday. With consecutive capped sessions in his back pocket this week, Allen seems to be putting himself in a position to suit up again Sunday versus the Rams, but Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation. Meanwhile, rookie WR Rome Odunze (hip) showed up on Thursday's report as a limited participant, adding another question mark to the Bears' receiving corps.