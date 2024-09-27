Keenan Allen Injury: Expected to play

The Bears expect Allen to play Sunday against the Rams, and the wideout said he doesn't think his heel injury will continue bothering him this year, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Allen is listed as questionable after missing the past two games, but an upgrade to full practice participation Friday suggests he might be closer to 'probable' if the designation still existed. His optimism about any lingering hinderance shouldn't necessarily be shared by fantasy managers, considering Allen dealt with a similar problem in his heel/foot late last season and has been bothered by the current injury through most of August and September. He drew 11 targets in the season opener, but the Bears may consider scaling back his workload -- both in terms of snaps and targets -- if they're worried about Allen aggravating his heel injury and missing additional time. It sounds like only a late setback would land him on the inactive list ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.