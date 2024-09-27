Keenan Allen Injury: Listed as questionable after FP

Allen (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after upgrading to full practice participation Friday.

Players that finish the week as full participants almost always play, but Allen's case remains worth monitoring given that his heel problems date back to last season and may be a lingering theme this year. He caught four of 11 targets for 29 yards in a Week 1 win over the Titans before aggravating his injury in the fourth quarter and missing the next two games. If Allen avoids the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, his presence will lower volume projections for all of Chicago's other pass catchers while knocking DeAndre Carter out of his spot in three-wide sets. Fellow wideout Rome Odunze has avoided a designation on the final injury report after a hip issue limited his practice participation Thursday.