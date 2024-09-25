Keenan Allen Injury: Officially limited Wednesday

Allen (heel) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Allen's official listing on Wednesday's practice report is confirmation of what head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier in the day, when he noted that the veteran wideout would resume practicing as a partial participant. Eberflus also said he's "hopeful" Allen will be able to both return to the field for Sunday's game against the Rams, after having missed the Bears' previous two contests. Allen will have two more opportunities to upgrade to full participation in practice prior to Sunday's contest.