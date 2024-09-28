Keenan Allen Injury: Plans to play in Week 4

Allen (heel), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams, is planning on playing, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Allen was reportedly already expected to give it a go in Week 4 after missing the Bears' last two contests due to a heel injury, but head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Saturday that the plan is for the wide receiver to play. The 32-year-old caught four of 11 targets for 29 yards in Week 1 versus the Titans, and he'll look to build off of that against Los Angeles.