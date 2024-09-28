Fantasy Football
Keenan Allen Injury: Plans to play in Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 28, 2024 at 10:23pm

Allen (heel), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams, is planning on playing, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Allen was reportedly already expected to give it a go in Week 4 after missing the Bears' last two contests due to a heel injury, but head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Saturday that the plan is for the wide receiver to play. The 32-year-old caught four of 11 targets for 29 yards in Week 1 versus the Titans, and he'll look to build off of that against Los Angeles.

