Keenan Allen Injury: Returning to practice Wednesday

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that Allen (heel) will return to practice Wednesday as a partial participant, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Allen's heel injury has prevented him from practicing or playing the last two weeks, but he looks like he'll be back on the field Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. Eberflus said he's "hopeful" Allen will be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Rams, per Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network. Allen's heel issue may be something he has to manage over the course of the season, after the veteran wideout missed time due to the injury in mid-August and also dealt with a similar injury down the stretch of the 2023 season with the Chargers.