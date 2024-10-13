Keenan Allen News: Breakout effort in London win

Allen brought in all five targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars on Sunday in London.

The veteran wideout finally had his first truly productive showing in a Bears uniform, with Allen securing touchdown grabs of nine and three yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Allen finished tied with Cole Kmet for the team lead in receptions and second to his teammate in receiving yards while posting season-high totals in both categories. Allen's fantasy value is still likely to be capped on the weeks he doesn't get into the end zone, but Sunday's performance at least affords him some much-needed momentum heading into a Week 7 bye.