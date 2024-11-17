Fantasy Football
Keenan Allen headshot

Keenan Allen News: Four catches in Week 11 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Allen secured four of eight targets for 41 yards in the Bears' 20-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Allen finished third in receptions and second in targets in the Bears' first game under interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and the veteran recorded a clutch 12-yard grab on Chicago's final drive. Allen has at least four receptions in three straight games, but his short-area role -- he hasn't eclipsed 44 receiving yards in any game -- is likely to continue capping his fantasy appeal despite the change at coordinator.

Keenan Allen
Chicago Bears
