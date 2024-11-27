Kendall Fuller Injury: Officially out for Thursday

Fuller (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran corner was unable to practice all week after missing the Dolphins' last two games due to a concussion, so it's no surprise he won't play in Miami's Thanksgiving Day matchup in Green Bay. Second-year pro Cam Smith and rookie Storm Duck are likely to see increased roles in the Dolphins' secondary while Fuller remains sidelined in Week 13.