Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kendall Fuller headshot

Kendall Fuller Injury: Officially out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Fuller (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran corner was unable to practice all week after missing the Dolphins' last two games due to a concussion, so it's no surprise he won't play in Miami's Thanksgiving Day matchup in Green Bay. Second-year pro Cam Smith and rookie Storm Duck are likely to see increased roles in the Dolphins' secondary while Fuller remains sidelined in Week 13.

Kendall Fuller
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now